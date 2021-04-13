Giant hail pummels part of the Texas Hill Country Monday evening
Hail up to the size of baseballs was reported to the National Weather Service
Apr. 12, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm that traveled just 55 miles in three hours produced hail anywhere from the size of a golf ball, tennis ball, teacup, and baseball in Llano County, Texas Monday night. The largest hail fell in and around the community of Llano. Broken windows were reported at 7:45pm.
The storm, that developed on a cold front moving south through the Hill Country, eventually weakened near US Highway 281 near Burnet. Below are videos and social media reports from that storm.
