Giant hail pummels part of the Texas Hill Country Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm that traveled just 55 miles in three hours produced hail anywhere from the size of a golf ball, tennis ball, teacup, and baseball in Llano County, Texas Monday night. The largest hail fell in and around the community of Llano. Broken windows were reported at 7:45pm.

The storm, that developed on a cold front moving south through the Hill Country, eventually weakened near US Highway 281 near Burnet. Below are videos and social media reports from that storm.

Bigger they are, the harder they fall. Storm that produced reported hail of golfball, teacup, tennis ball, and baseball size has come to an end ~3hrs after exploding upward.



Note the hail spikes at 7:30, 7:45, & especially 7:56pm pic.twitter.com/v9YTJ6Crwq — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 13, 2021

Baseball Size Hail in the Texas Hill Country. pic.twitter.com/AViRc3tboU — Robert Bowman (@RobertELBowman) April 13, 2021

DESTRUcTiVE GORILLA HAIL at the Llano Cowboy Church 7 miles west of Llano, Texas! Just deployed subsonic sensor. Hail to baseballs @RadarOmega_WX #txwx pic.twitter.com/bR0CBAbGJm — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 13, 2021

SOUND UP: Giant hail falls in Llano County as Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for parts of the Hill Country | MORE: https://t.co/1iASN5aDoX pic.twitter.com/hzG09cgQ2p — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) April 13, 2021

HAIL IN LLANO COUNTY: Up to baseball-sized hail fell in parts of #Llano County this evening (Photo from Melissa Cunningham)



MORE PHOTOS & VIDEO: https://t.co/hFbJuiL6VO pic.twitter.com/Px8n4Z1hSS — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.