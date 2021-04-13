Advertisement

Giant hail pummels part of the Texas Hill Country Monday evening

Hail up to the size of baseballs was reported to the National Weather Service
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm that traveled just 55 miles in three hours produced hail anywhere from the size of a golf ball, tennis ball, teacup, and baseball in Llano County, Texas Monday night. The largest hail fell in and around the community of Llano. Broken windows were reported at 7:45pm.

The storm, that developed on a cold front moving south through the Hill Country, eventually weakened near US Highway 281 near Burnet. Below are videos and social media reports from that storm.

