Gittens becoming ‘The Ultimate Heptathlete’

Tyra Gittens after leaping 21-10.75 in the long jump heptathlon at the Texas A&M Team...
Tyra Gittens after leaping 21-10.75 in the long jump heptathlon at the Texas A&M Team Invitational.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Track and Field multi-event star Tyra Gittens said she’s striving to be the “Ultimate Heptathlete.” In her first heptathlon in two years, the Aggie broke her own school record and leads the nation this year with 6274 points.

After her impressive performance at the Texas A&M Team Invitational, Gittens could feel the fatigue. “Right after long jump everything hit me. My back was getting tight. My butt was locked up. My hamstrings - dead. And so I had to stay mentally tough in order to finish with a bang,” Gittens said.

Gittens became the seventh-best heptathlon performer in collegiate history, and that’s after going two years without an outdoor season.

“My coach did a great job at getting me ready for a hep really, and so even though I’m feeling all this pain and fatigue, I know how to mentally get through it and that’s what helps me finish,” Gittens said.

Even after setting personal best times in the 100m hurdles (13.14) and 200m (23.33), Gittens said she’s not satisfied and left a lot of points on the table. She leads the nation this year in the heptathlon, but in her mind, she’s chasing something bigger.

“In my room, I have a poster that says ‘The Ultimate Heptathlete,’ and the score is 6816. I’ve actually, other than the javelin, shot, and the 800, I have surpassed all of those scores that I need to hit 6800, and so that’s what I’m looking for,” Gittens explained.

That goal would land the Trinidad and Tobago native among the best in the world to ever compete in the heptathlon. And with the Olympics coming up this summer, Gittens likes her chances of going to Tokyo.

“(It’s) very realistic. Almost too realistic. I have all the confidence that my next hep will be a very good hep. I’m not really worried about getting the standard. I know once I stay healthy I’ll get it and more so.”

Gittens will compete in her next heptathlon at the SEC Outdoor Championships, which Texas A&M will host May 13th-15th.

