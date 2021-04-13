Gittens named SEC Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M multi-event specialist Tyra Gittens was named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Gittens bettered her own school record in the heptathlon at the Texas A&M Team Invitational with 6,274 points. It’s the second consecutive week Gittens earned SEC weekly honors. The SEC released the following:

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens won the heptathlon with an NCAA-leading mark of 6,274 points at the Texas A&M Team Invitational. Her score bettered her Texas A&M school record and Trinidad and Tobago national record. It also made her the seventh best performer in collegiate history. She record all-conditions personal bests in the 100m hurdles (13.14) and long jump 21-10.75 (6.67m). Each of those marks rank among the best in the NCAA - No. 5 in the long jump and No. 17 in the 100m hurdles.

