Grab the rain gear! Scattered chances through Saturday

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tuesday afternoon highs are headed between the mid 70s and low 80s with a short window of sunshine returning through the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Tuesday evening and night. As a disturbance crosses the area, rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 10pm. Closer to midnight and into the very early hours of Wednesday morning, a few of those storms may cluster up across the Northeastern Brazos Valley, attempting to produce large hail (quarter size or slightly bigger) and wind in excess of 40-60mph. That concern moves further into East Texas and Louisiana by daybreak Wednesday. However, the chance for scattered on & off again showers is expected to continue through the day. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible through Wednesday evening, with localized 1″ amounts not ruled out if stronger storms manage to rumble through Tuesday night.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain. High: 77. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 58. Wind: E 5-10.

