Investigator at Waller County DA’s Office indicted on criminal charges

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - An investigator with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office was taken into custody Tuesday following a three-count indictment by a grand jury last week in Houston.

Mohamed Ahmed “Alex” Kassem, 46, is charged with attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin as well as attempting to launder drug proceeds, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. The indictment alleges Kassem was involved in the laundering of what he believed was $200,000 in drug proceeds in August 2019.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis released a statement calling Kassem a beloved friend and said he was devastated by the allegations. He also said local criminal cases that Kassem worked on would be reviewed.

“We are primarily cognizant of our duty to seek justice on behalf of the citizens of Waller County. Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking steps to review any local criminal cases he may have been associated with for veracity and soundness, and so that others that are likewise accused of a criminal offense in Waller County receive fair and constitutional treatment,” said Mathis.

Kassem is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alamdar Hamdani and Carolyn Ferko are prosecuting the case.

If convicted of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, Kassem faces up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Upon conviction of either of the two counts of money laundering, he also faces up to 20 years of federal imprisonment. The money laundering charges also carry up to a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.