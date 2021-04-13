Local man recalls Timothy Smith as a “ray of light” as community continues to grieve Thursday’s mass shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Bryan/College Station community continues to grieve Thursday’s mass shooting, one local man is hoping everyone remembers one victim as a “ray of light.”

Tom Schuberth says he was working on one of his wife’s homes when Timothy Smith and his wife drove by and stopped to take a look at what Tom was giving away.

That chance encounter led to Smith working with Schuberth on the remodel of the house. Schuberth says they would spend eight or more hours a day building, tearing down, and talking about life.

“I learned more in one day from Tim than I ever did in a lifetime about making a house better,” said Schuberth.

Schuberth describes Smith as a ray of light and someone you couldn’t help but notice when he walked into a room.

“He was a dreamer like I am, and we talked about things we wanted to accomplish in life,” said Schuberth. “His main goal was to be able to provide for his family.”

But on April 8, Schuberth says he found out about the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and immediately felt a pit in his stomach.

“I actually texted him to see if he was okay,” said Schuberth.

Smith was killed Thursday afternoon. Police say a coworker shot him inside his workplace, then turned the gun on other workers.

“To see that happen in general is terrible, but to see that happen to a wonderful, positive, great person that has done such great things for this community. It’s just hard to understand,” said Schuberth. “When you know him and you know what good people they are, it affects not only him but the family, the community.”

Visitation for Smith is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Antioch Community Church on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The funeral is the following day, April 16,

11 a.m. at the church.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.