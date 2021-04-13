Advertisement

Madison County cancels vaccine clinic after U.S. “pauses” Johnson & Johnson administration

(WRDW)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the Madisonville Consolidated Independent School District has been canceled.

Early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a “pause” in the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The issues have been found in six recipients of the vaccine out of nearly 7 million doses administered.

The Madisonville clinic, which was planning to administer Johnson & Johnson doses, was canceled about two hours after the news.

The full statement from Madison County’s website is below:

“The vaccine clinic scheduled today at Madisonville Consolidated Independent School District is cancelled at this time. Earlier this morning, the CDC and FDA recommended a “pause” of Johnson and Johnson COVID19 vaccines, as they are investigating 6 cases of dangerous blood clots from the over 6.8 million doses administered thus far in the US. This investigation will continue and we will send updated message as they become available for future local vaccine clinics being scheduled.”

