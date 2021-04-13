Advertisement

Madisonville business community coming together to support wounded State Trooper

Trooper Juan Tovar continues to recover from injuries after he was shot last Thursday.
Donations are coming in for Trooper Juan Tovar and his family.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville community continues to rally around a hometown hero. State Trooper Juan Tovar was shot last Thursday in Grimes County while pursuing the Kent Moore Cabinet’s suspected mass shooter. Larry Bollin of Grimes County is facing multiple charges for that mass shooting and for injuring the trooper.

Tovar has been with DPS since 2017 and is well known in Madison County, where he is based. He’s a familiar face at many area businesses, and one local restaurant is doing its part to support their local hero.

‼️BOTH Madisonville and Huntsville, TX locations‼️ will be donating a percentage of you ticket to Trooper Tovar and his family.

Posted by McKenzie Barbeque on Saturday, April 10, 2021

“Trooper Tovar, he’s been a regular customer and face here in McKenzie’s [Barbeque],” said Lindsey McKenzie, who is with management at the restaurant.

She said they wanted to help during this difficult time and decided to be donating a percentage of their profits to Tovar and his family.

“It’s definitely been a shock to the community, a big surprise. You know we’re thankful that it wasn’t worse than what it was,” McKenzie said.

Residents have also been contributing to a fund for Tovar and his family at area Prosperity Bank Branches.

“Madisonville’s a great community to raise a family. They care about each other and when someone’s in need like their family we do come together,” said Tammy Hoke, Prosperity Bank Banking Center President.

“We just want Trooper Tovar and his wife and all law enforcement to know that we appreciate them. We support them and they have a friend here at McKenzie’s,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie’s is planning a fundraiser Friday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Trooper Tovar at their locations in Madisonville as well as in Huntsville.

DPS still hasn’t officially said what injuries the trooper has. Friends tell us has injuries to his face and underwent Surgery at St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan.

