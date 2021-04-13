Advertisement

Normangee Panthers win District 26-2A Tennis Championship

The Normangee Panther tennis team claimed the District 26-2A title on Monday with a dominating...
The Normangee Panther tennis team claimed the District 26-2A title on Monday with a dominating performance on the court. The Panthers claimed four of the five district championships with first-place victories in girls’ and boys’ singles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panther tennis team claimed the District 26-2A title on Monday with a dominating performance on the court. The Panthers claimed four of the five district championships with first-place victories in girls’ and boys’ singles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

Reagan Maxson claimed 1st place in girls singles and advances to regionals. Cassidy Bilsing claimed third.

Trace Ford won the district title in boys’ singles while Steven Harris claimed second place. Both advance to regionals.

In girls doubles, Kenna & Kara Roddey claimed the top spot and are regional tournament bound along with Hunter Dudley and Richard Ross who finished in second place in boys’ doubles.

While in mixed doubles, Rainer Horne & KBTX Classroom Champion Emily Banda won the district title and will advance to regionals along with David Rumley & Bryanna Hutcherson who finished second.

The Regional Tournament will be held April 26-29.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Ponce Deleon was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday morning.
Bryan mother searching for answers after teen son shot and killed
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Multiple guns seized during Bryan workplace shooting investigation
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 20 A&M Women’s Tennis battles No. 16 Tennessee in rescheduled matchup
Texas A&M's Lauren Geczik scores a goal in the Aggies' 1-0 win over TCU.
Geczik and Caldwell Earn National Honors
Texas A&M Aggies vs Sam Houston Bearkats Softball logo
Texas A&M Softball hosts Sam Houston on Wednesday
Tyra Gittens runs the 200m in the Heptathlon at the Texas A&M Invitational.
Gittens named SEC Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week