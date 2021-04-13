Normangee Panthers win District 26-2A Tennis Championship

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panther tennis team claimed the District 26-2A title on Monday with a dominating performance on the court. The Panthers claimed four of the five district championships with first-place victories in girls’ and boys’ singles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

Reagan Maxson claimed 1st place in girls singles and advances to regionals. Cassidy Bilsing claimed third.

Trace Ford won the district title in boys’ singles while Steven Harris claimed second place. Both advance to regionals.

In girls doubles, Kenna & Kara Roddey claimed the top spot and are regional tournament bound along with Hunter Dudley and Richard Ross who finished in second place in boys’ doubles.

While in mixed doubles, Rainer Horne & KBTX Classroom Champion Emily Banda won the district title and will advance to regionals along with David Rumley & Bryanna Hutcherson who finished second.

The Regional Tournament will be held April 26-29.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.