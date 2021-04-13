Overnight rain & storms, few could produce hail & strong wind

The atmosphere over the Brazos Valley is a mess this evening and overnight. With a stalled front in place, another cold front slated to push south, and a disturbance popping northeast out of Mexico, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible at times through the evening, overnight, and early morning hours of Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the area under a 2 out of 5 risk for strong-to-severe thunderstorms tonight. While this is not expected to be an area-wide issue, any stronger storm that manages to pop up could produce hail up the size of a quarter (or slightly larger) and wind in excess of 40-60mph. A quick, localized 1″ to 2″ of rain will be possible under those stronger storms as well.

A chance for light, scattered rain lingers at any point in the day Wednesday. For a better part of it, any rain that falls will generally be light. By late afternoon and evening, a second disturbance may fire up another evening round of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated but lightning, heavy rain, and very small hail cannot be ruled out briefly. This on and off rain trend continues Thursday -- although coverage should be lower. Friday is the next day we monitor as another front arrives, kicking off an expected round of rain and storms, some of which may once again need extra attention for possible severe weather. All in and done, 0.75″ to 2″ of rain is possible this week, with higher totals not ruled out, especially east of I-45.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. Low: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 77. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain, mainly before midnight. Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-15.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 71. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph.

