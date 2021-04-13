Advertisement

Select cases of COVID-19 can result in permanent loss of smell and taste

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we understand more about coronavirus, we’re also learning more people are dealing with after-effects of covid long after they’re no longer contagious.

A local ear, nose, and throat doctor says he’s seen a significant rise in patients who are dealing with the loss of taste and smell.

Experts say it can last at least six months. But most patients regain these senses in about a month.

A common complaint after recovering from COVID-19 is patients having a metallic taste in their mouth. Doctors aren’t sure if these long-term effects are permanent, but experts expect symptoms to get better over time.

Baylor Scott & White Otolaryngologist Dr. Troy Simon said he doesn’t believe the effects are permanent but said that it’s still too early to know. He said even if it’s not, the loss of those senses can have a profound impact on your life.

“It doesn’t affect your health per se but it is such a determinate in your quality of life. It can make people anxious, it can make people depressed,” Dr. Simon said, “additionally if you have a lack of smell if you have natural gas in your house, it can really be a problem if you have a gas leak.”

