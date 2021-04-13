Texas A&M Softball hosts Sam Houston on Wednesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball continues its eight-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Sam Houston Wednesday evening at Davis Diamond. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The Aggies and Bearkats meet for the second time this season with the first meeting taking place in Huntsville on March 3, as the Maroon & White came away with an 11-5 victory. Texas A&M blasted five home runs in a single game for the first time since May 7, 2016 with Dani Elder leading the squad with two.

Texas A&M (26-11) ranks sixth in the nation in walks led by junior Haley Lee with 25. The Kingwood, Texas, native also leads the team in batting average (.432), hits (41), home runs (15),while holding a .968 slugging percentage. Lee is just one of nine Aggie players who have recorded a home run this season, with Shaylee Ackerman (10), Makinzy Herzog (8), Dani Elder (6), Trinity Cannon (3), Bre Warren (2), Ashlynn Walls (2), Kelly Martinez (2) and Morgan Smith (1) all launching home runs in 2021.

In the circle, junior Makinzy Herzog boasts the pitching staff with a 2.00 ERA, tallying nine wins on the season. Senior Kayla Poynter has registered eight wins and freshman Grace Uribe has compiled six.

Sam Houston (11-21) is on a three-game win streak after sweeping its series against Abilene Christian over the weekend. Junior Sheridan Fisher leads the squad with a .313 batting average while sophomore Kyndal Kutac paces the squad with 22 RBI and a .416 slugging percentage. In the circle, Mika Vento and Regan Dunn each have five wins on the season with Vento leading the Bearkats with a 3.97 ERA.

The Aggies lead the overall series 101-14 and hold a 56-5 record in Bryan-College Station.

Wednesday’s game can be streamed on SEC Network+ and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for Wednesday’s game. To purchase in advance visit 12thMan.Com/SoftballTickets. You can also purchase on gameday with a limited number of tickets available at the Davis Diamond box office, which will open one hour prior to first pitch.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.

