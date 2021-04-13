Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSISD music program

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - for the second consecutive year, the College Station ISD music program has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.

The award is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

Districts nationwide are selected based on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the district’s music programs.

