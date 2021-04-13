Advertisement

Volunteerism slowing down; more needed at Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Apr. 13, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials at the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub said they are seeing volunteer fatigue at the vaccination site. Now, they are in need of volunteers.

Ever since the Easter holiday, hub officials say they have seen a lack of volunteers. Even though thousands have registered to volunteer over the past two months, currently, the vaccination site needs those volunteers to come back. Officials ask that new people sign up to help as well.

To volunteer, you must be 16 or older.

Fridays are “Aloha Friday” at the hub, so volunteers are encouraged to wear their best Hawaiian clothes.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

