Women’s Golf Rides Momentum Into SEC Championship

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 13, 2021
HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s golf looks to ride the momentum of its top-five finish at the Southeastern Conference Championship from April 14-18 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on the par-72, 6,253-yard Legacy Golf Course.

The 2021 event will mark the third consecutive in which the championship will feature both stroke and match play, with match play on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. Three rounds of stroke play will occur the opening three days of the championship. The final round on Sunday was televised live on SEC Network for the first time in 2018 and will continue to be shown to a national audience once again in 2021.

The Aggies turned in their best performance of the season last week at the Tiger Golf Classic, finishing in fourth among the majority SEC field. Junior Brooke Tyree led the way with a career-best finish, coming in tied for sixth and carding a clutch-67 in the final round.

Head coach Andrea Gaston is taking seniors Courtney Dow, Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, freshman Ellie Szeryk and Tyree.

Dow leads the team with a 73.92 stroke average this season and will be making her fourth appearance at the SEC Championship. Fernández García-Poggio and Szeryk are set to make their SEC Championship debuts.

Last season, there was no conference championship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aggies have finished in the top five of the SEC Championship three times in the past six seasons. Fans can follow along with the live stats here.

FOLLOW THE AGGIESVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Tyra Gittens after leaping 21-10.75 in the long jump heptathlon at the Texas A&M Team...
Gittens becoming ‘The Ultimate Heptathlete’
