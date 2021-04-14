Baylor edges Kats in midweek game

HUNTSVILLE – The Baylor Bears put up three late runs to edge the Sam Houston Bearkats, 4-1, in a midweek game on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.

Baylor’s (22-11) Tre Richardson launched a 2-run home run in the top of the eighth to snap a 1-1 tie and the Bears added an insurance run in the ninth, holding off a Bearkat (15-16) rally in the eighth inning before closer Luke Boyd threw a perfect ninth for his Big 12-leading eighth save of the season.

The Kats trailed 1-0 after an early Baylor run, but Gavin Johnson launched a pinch-hit solo home run to lead off the sixth to knot it up at 1-1. That got starter Tanner Sembera off the hook after 4.1 strong innings that saw him allow just the one run.

Lance Lusk held the Bears off the board for 2.2 no-hit frames that saw him strike out three, but it was Steven Beard who took the loss, allowing a pair of runs in the eighth on Richardson’s second home run of the year, both of which have come against the Bearkats.

Sam Houston had just four hits in the game against six Bear pitchers, a night that started with lefty Cam Caley who allowed just two hits in 5.0 innings. Jimmy Winston was the winner, going to 5-2 on the year with 1.1 innings of work.

Sam Houston will now return to Southland Conference play this weekend when it takes on McNeese at Don Sanders Stadium. The series opens up Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.