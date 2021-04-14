Brazos County Health Authority gives feedback on Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local pop-up clinics that were scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are on hold until further guidance from federal agencies.

This week, more than 800 of the one-and-done doses were allocated to clinics across the Brazos Valley. College Station Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs says the Vaccine Strike Team’s goal was to provide easier access.

“For anybody out there who still needs to be vaccinated but for whatever reason would have a challenge getting to the hub for two doses,” said Marrs.

Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended a pause on the distribution of the shot while reports of potentially dangerous blood clots are investigated.

“If we find things that are concerning, the right thing to do is to pause and get more data,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority. “The FDA is going to continue to monitor for safety information even afterward and that’s important to consider here.”

Sullivan says the blood clotting was found a few weeks after receiving the dose. He says those who received the dose more than a month ago are even less likely to have these symptoms.

“I think folks who have already received the Johnson & Johnson should be reassured that this is extremely unlikely. This is a safety precaution for the greater good,” said Sullivan.

So far, six people have reported this type of blood clotting out of the nearly 7 million doses that have already been distributed.

Sullivan hopes this does not discourage people from receiving other vaccines like Moderna or Pfizer.

“This is not in any way associated or related to those vaccines. They’re completely different mechanisms so there’s no reason to think these other two vaccines, which have been given out even more frequently, would have any type of blood clot risk at all,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Although it has not been confirmed that blood clotting is a causation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Sullivan says collecting this data is why these federal agencies exist.

“From a public health perspective, we’re always trying to get the good information out there. What we’ve realized about Johnson & Johnson, it’s associated with blood clots. We need to know more about that. That’s our duty to understand what’s going on there and to give the information back,” said Sullivan.

The College Station Fire Department Vaccine Strike Team, Madison County, and Grace Midtown Vaccine hub have postponed doses until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.