Brenham Baseball beats Consol 3-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham baseball team beat A&M Consolidated 3-1 in District 19-5A action Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

The Cubs struck first in the second inning on a wild pitch; Henry Cone scored to make it 1-0. That was the only run that Consol Pitcher Jack Hamilton would allow through his 6 innings of action.

The Tigers answered in the third inning when Brodie Daniel hit a sac fly that scored Zach Haas to make it 1-1. That would be the only run that Cubs’ Pitcher Ben Bosse allowed in his complete game (seven innings).

The Cubs finally scored again in the seventh inning, once off an error, and then Mason Lampe had an RBI single that scored Colin Schaper.

Brenham moves to 21-4 overall and 7-2 in district play. Consol falls to 10-11 and 5-4 in district play. The two teams will play again on Friday back at Tiger Field.

