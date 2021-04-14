College Station native could be first woman to serve as U.S. Army Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - President Biden will nominate Christine Wormuth to be the Secretary of the Army, the first woman to serve in that position if confirmed by the Senate.

The College Station native’s name was on a list of nominations announced by the White House on Monday.

Wormuth previously served in the National Security Council and then as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Obama administration. After growing up in College Station she graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts and has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Maryland.

“This is a historic nomination. She brings experience, expertise, and strategic vision.”

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who is the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, applauded the nomination in a statement. “This is a historic nomination,” Reed said. “Christine Wormuth has dedicated her distinguished career to public service and safeguarding the nation. She brings experience, expertise, and strategic vision to this new role, having served in senior-level positions throughout the Department of Defense and the NSC.”

“Defending our nation from enemies foreign and domestic requires a deeply experienced and capable team grounded in a commitment to our nation’s ideals and a keen understanding of the sweeping challenges facing our arm forces today,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday in a statement. “The President’s nominations today will help us build that team.”

Full biography issued by The White House:

Christine E. Wormuth served as Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) during the Obama-Biden Administration, the third most senior civilian position in the Department of Defense, advising two Secretaries of Defense on the full range of foreign policy and national security issues.

She also served as the senior director for defense policy on the National Security Council, helping shape the 2012 Defense Strategic Guidance that began rebalancing the military toward the Indo-Pacific. She joined the Obama-Biden Administration in 2009 as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Civil Support.

Previously, Wormuth was a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, worked in the private sector, and served for almost seven years as a civil servant in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, beginning as a Presidential Management Fellow.

Wormuth is currently Director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corporation. She teaches as an adjunct professor in Georgetown University’s graduate program in security studies and serves on the honorary advisory board of the Leadership Committee for Women in National Security (LCWINS).

In January 2021, she led the Biden-Harris Defense Agency Review Team and she has twice received the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service. After growing up in College Station, Texas, Wormuth graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts and has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Maryland.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.