Cougar Rowdies celebrate ‘Fraternity Night’ with 6-2 win over Paetow

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chanden Scamardo hit a two-run home run triggering a three-run third inning as the College Station Cougars beat Katy Paetow 6-2 Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Mikey Elko started off the scoring in the third with College Station down 1-0 after giving up a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning. His base hit to center field gets past the outfielder and drives in a run. Elko tried to score as the ball rolled to the warning track in center, but he was thrown out at the plate.

