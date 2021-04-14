Advertisement

Cougar Rowdies celebrate ‘Fraternity Night’ with 6-2 win over Paetow

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chanden Scamardo hit a two-run home run triggering a three-run third inning as the College Station Cougars beat Katy Paetow 6-2 Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Mikey Elko started off the scoring in the third with College Station down 1-0 after giving up a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning. His base hit to center field gets past the outfielder and drives in a run. Elko tried to score as the ball rolled to the warning track in center, but he was thrown out at the plate.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Ponce Deleon was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday morning.
Bryan mother searching for answers after teen son shot and killed
Larry Bollin is facing charges in Brazos County including Murder and five counts of Aggravated...
Attorney: Suspect claims harassment at work, “told everything to Texas Rangers”
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Multiple guns seized during Bryan workplace shooting investigation
A higher than expected amount of plant outages for maintenance — and a stalled cold front —...
ERCOT update: Energy conservation appeal has ended

Latest News

Sam Houston Baseball
Baylor edges Kats in midweek game
Aggies Score Road Win at Texas State
The Brenham Cubs baseball team huddles up before their game at A&M Consolidated.
Brenham Baseball beats Consol 3-1
Baylor edges Kats in midweek game
Baylor edges Kats in midweek game