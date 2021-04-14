Advertisement

Girl Scout Troop 10 honors troop leader for National Volunteer Month

Troop 10 came together nearly seven decades ago
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning, Bryan College Station Troop 10 honored their 93-year-old troop leader Francis Kocman, also known as “Skip”.

The ladies came together at the newly renovated Girl Scout House in Bryan to reunite with Skip and share stories of how she impacted their lives growing up.

Troop 10 started its journey together in 1952 when most were just 14-years-old.

“I just thought it was wonderful that I got to see them again. Although I didn’t recognize them and still don’t, but I know their names! Give me a name and I’ll tell you all about them,” said Skip. “They were such a good group and their parents were so supportive of our troop. Everybody worked as a unit and we had fun.”

