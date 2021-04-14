Local advocate for veterans honored with award from the Daughters of the American Revolution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gerry Hince, a local advocate for veterans, was honored with an award from the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Tuesday night.

Hince walked out of American Legion Post 159 to a crowd of friends and family who surprised her with the award for 2021 Outstanding Veteran Volunteer.

Members of the organization and friends came up to thank her for her service to the community, and praise her for the work she has done in multiple areas of Bryan/College Station.

Hince says this was a shock and that she feels honored to have received the award.

“This is just a great indication of what happens when you serve. People recognize you,” said Hince. “And you saw the people. We work together, and we are a team. We serve each other. We serve our God. We serve our country.”

