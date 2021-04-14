Local woman loses access to business Facebook page, forced to start all over

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local business owner is starting over from scratch after losing access to her social media business page when it was hacked.

Candace Sampson owns Candace’s Cookie Shop. She says two weeks ago, she woke up to an email at 2 a.m. from Facebook saying someone in California tried to sign into her account. She says when she tried to log in and check, she was kicked out.

“To this day, it’s where I get 90% of my orders are from social media,” said Sampson. “Without social media, I would not have reached half of the people I have. So, it has been vital for the growth of my business.”

She soon realized after multiple attempts and contacting Facebook that she lost her page completely.

“It was devastating,” said Sampson. “Absolutely devastating, because there are no recourses, and there is nothing to do.”

Candace says she used her business page to post photos of her decorated cookies, reach out to potential clients, and book business. But without access to that, she had to start all over with no followers, and repost every single thing that she had in the last four years.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau says many businesses rely on a social media platform to do business because it is a quick and easy way to reach customers. Even with that, there is still always a chance of losing it all if it’s hacked. So, Meza suggests having multiple steps to get into your account.

“Always use a multi-factor authentication,” said Meza. “It can be a pain sometimes, but sending a code to your phone to log in, or sending to another email address will help protect you in the end.”

Meza also suggests being extra careful when it comes to clicking on unknown links and stresses how important it is to have some sort of protection software both on your cell phone and computer.

As Sampson continues to try to rebuild her brand online, she says she plans to continue working towards a better option to reach her clients.

“I need to find another way to not depend on Facebook, because, what if this happens again?” said Sampson.

