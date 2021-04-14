Monitoring a storm potential through early Wednesday morning
Isolated severe storms could produce hail and high wind after 3am
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is under a 2 out of 5 risk for a few isolated strong and severe thunderstorms through 7am. That comes from the Storm Prediction Center who is monitoring parts of Texas and Louisiana for any storms capable of large hail and damaging wind.
FIRST CHANCE: A front spent Wednesday stalled across the area. While the odds are low, a few areas of rain and thunderstorms will attempt to develop along that boundary. If these can overcome the limiting factor in the atmosphere, an isolated severe storm is not ruled out.
SECOND CHANCE: The more likely time for scattered rain and thunderstorms to develop comes after 1am - 3am, as a disturbance that originated in Mexico pops across the state. As with the first chance, any storm that forms could briefly become severe as it moves east. Should one or two need additional attention through the overnight, the concerns would be (in this order):
- Hail: Up the size of pocket change / quarters. Small potential for slightly larger stones to fall
- Wind: Gusts 40-60mph
- Heavy Rain: Strongest storms could produce a quick 1″ to 2″ of rainfall over a localized area. Minor flooding is not anticipated
- Brief Tornado: While not zero, odds are very low
HAVE WEATHER ALERTS AND WARNINGS SENT TO YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP
By sunrise Wednesday, stormy weather should be east and south of the Brazos Valley, pushed away by the latest cold front. Scattered light rain and drizzle may be possible off and on but is not expected to be enough to exceed 0.1″ of additional rainfall. That may change for some Wednesday evening as another disturbance is expected to bring an opportunity for more widely scattered rain and non-severe storms to drift north to south through the Brazos Valley.
Full details on what to expect through the overnight hours can be found in the video above.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.