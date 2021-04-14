Texas A&M researchers working to develop a more reliable power grid in the face of emergencies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M are looking at ways they can develop a more reliable power grid in the face of uncertainties like major weather events.

This work is being done as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) helped introduce a bill called the Power On Act last week that would set up a grant program to help states weatherize their grids.

“Critical infrastructure is a national security imperative, and whether it’s the weather or whether it’s cyber attacks, keeping our grid up and running is very important,” said Cornyn.

After February’s winter storms overwhelmed Texas’ power grid, politicians and scientists alike have been involved in efforts to make it more reliable. Researchers at Texas A&M are looking at ways to decentralize the state’s power grid to achieve exactly that.

Texas A&M Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering Chanan Singh is leading the team.

“Even if bad events happen at the generation and transmission level like weather, we should be able to moderate their effects, if not completely eliminate them, at the distribution level,” Singh said.

Singh’s team is in the process of developing a model that could tap into customers who use solar panels and battery storage in an emergency.

“They’re not being done at the distribution-level framework. They’re being done at the individual customer-level framework,” Texas A&M doctorate student Arun Karngala said. “Our framework addresses that problem by trying to integrate solar and battery storage at a distribution-level framework.”

“When they become active participants in the distribution system, it can not only help itself, it can also help generation and transmission at the higher level,” Singh said. “There’s going to be a different game in the future than what there’s been in the past.”

Karngala says they believe their framework will provide tools and solutions to both utility companies and customers for powering the grid, even when it’s under considerable stress.

“Our framework allows us to integrate and test all of this to find the most optimal way to enhance the reliability of the distribution system,” Karngala said.

The work of Singh’s team is part of a project being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, but the Power On Act proposed by Cornyn and other lawmakers would set up more grant programs within that department to continue tackling this issue. It would authorize $500 million to be made available to power providers, suppliers, and distributors to fortify existing electric infrastructure.

“This is something that is complementary of what is happening in Austin now,” Cornyn said. “The Texas Legislature and the governor are grappling with what the appropriate response at the state level is, but this would be supplementary.”

Singh says it will be years before a new framework is ready to support and operate the state’s power needs, but he’s confident his team will have a model ready in 2022 to begin generating data to analyze.

“Our goal is to develop a model at a reasonable stage by next year,” Singh said.

“These models are being developed with the vision of the grid becoming more decentralized so the distribution system can be powered by itself,” Karngala said. “Keeping that in mind, we are looking towards the future and trying to develop those models which can cater toward the future needs of the grid.”

