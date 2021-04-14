Advertisement

Treat of the Day: DPS troopers support wounded trooper’s family

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - While DPS trooper Juan Tovar recovered from his wounds after last week’s shooting, his colleagues aren’t just keeping watch; they’re also on the sidelines, cheering on his son.

Trooper Tovar couldn’t make it last night to his son’s baseball game, so a number of his fellow troopers went in his place. They’re supporting the Tovar family in any way they can.

Members of the Madisonville police department were also there.

