Treat of the Day: DPS troopers support wounded trooper’s family

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - While DPS trooper Juan Tovar recovered from his wounds after last week’s shooting, his colleagues aren’t just keeping watch; they’re also on the sidelines, cheering on his son.

Trooper Tovar couldn’t make it last night to his son’s baseball game, so a number of his fellow troopers went in his place. They’re supporting the Tovar family in any way they can.

Members of the Madisonville police department were also there.

