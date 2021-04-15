Brazos Valley Bombers & Cavalry FC looking forward to the ‘taste of victory’ at Edible Field this season

Bryan, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers announced an ongoing partnership with Edible Arrangements that includes naming rights to the stadium starting this season.

Travis Field, Nutrabolt Stadium, Brazos Valley Bank Ballpark and now Edible Field is home to not only the TCL Brazos Valley Bombers but the USL2 Brazos Valley Cavalry FC.

Edible Arrangements and the Bombers organization’s missions align which is to provide affordable family fun to the Brazos Valley/College Station area. Fans can look forward to the continued tradition of gifting an Edible Arrangement to the “Sweetheart of the Game” who is picked by Kaboom.

Clutch Entertainment is excited about adding a local business to the list of ballpark names. As the Bombers and Cavalry head into the season, Clutch Entertainment has had the privilege of welcoming new sponsors and developing current standing partnerships.

Summer is fast approaching, and you can find a variety of Edible fruit bouquets and gifts that are made fresh daily, customizable and using only the freshest fruit and gourmet chocolate that are perfect for the family to enjoy before a Bombers or Cavalry game. Edible Arrangements has an eye for innovation, entrepreneurial, and memorable spirit that the Bombers are excited to see grow and develop.

