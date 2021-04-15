Local law enforcement say active shooter training for businesses, community could save lives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following last week’s mass shooting, Bryan Police, College Station Police, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office want to remind the community about active shooter training they offer.

The course is called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events or CRASE.

In this training, local law enforcement officers says they can come to a place of business and you have the option to decide how long the training takes. They say it can last anywhere from thirty minutes to four hours.

Kim Tramel with C.C. Creations says keeping their employees safe is top priority, so they typically practice their drills. That includes being prepared in case there is ever an active shooter in the building.

“We do fire drills and we do emergency preparedness drills. But we have never focused on that because that was never going to happen here,” said Tramel.

Tramel says the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets last week hit too close to home.

“Now that it has, we are going to face that head-on and make sure our employees are safe,” said Tramel.

The training consists of scenarios, a presentation, and information about signs of a potential active shooter and what to do if you find yourself in that situation.

“It is a tough topic to talk about, but it falls in line with why you have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers,” said College Station Police Officer Jonathan Shugart. “You don’t ever want to have to use them but they are there.”

Police say they have had an influx in calls for them to come out and do this training since last week’s mass shooting. But local law enforcement says they are still trying to figure out how to adapt the training to COVID-19 times. They add that they are actively working to figure that out and hopefully will be up and running soon.

“You are obviously going to react better and have a little bit more calmness about you if you have seen it or kind of know what you expect in those situations,” said Bryan Police officer Kole Taylor.

Law enforcement says it’s important to not just do a one-and-done briefing, adding that repeated exposure to this training can be very important.

TEEX is offering this training online. You can click here to access it.

For more information on this training or how to book it, you can reach Bryan PD at bpdpio@bryantx.gov, College Station PD at rshumaker@cstx.gov, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at sotraining@brazoscountytx.gov.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.