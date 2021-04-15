Few storms remain tonight; severe weather threat over

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong and a the few severe thunderstorms that moved across the Brazos Valley Thursday evening have passed by. Left over is scattered rain and a few non-severe rumbles of thunder. While thunder and lightning may keep up through the 8 to 10pm hour, overall severe weather threat and hail concern has come to an end for the night.

7pm Update

As of the hour, strong and severe thunderstorms have moved out of the Brazos Valley. As the bigger storms move out, golf ball size hail was reported between 7pm and 7:30pm in Magnolia and Spring.

Scattered rain and rumbles of thunder remain across the area. That said, the severe weather threat has come to an end for Thursday night. What is left behind will be just standard, spring thunderstorms through the 8pm to 10pm hour.

This will be the last update of the night now that severe weather concerns have come to an end.

Thursday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Scattered rain & a few rumbles remain this evening -- but severe weather concerns are OVER! Couple more opportunities tomorrow before a cold front cools & clears us for the weekend pic.twitter.com/nnYZriJbYX — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 16, 2021

6:00pm Update

Rain and storms continue to track to the southeast across the Central Brazos Valley. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for portions of Washington, Austin, Waller and Montgomery counties until 6:45 pm this evening. The southern tip of this line of storms (the severe-warned section) is capable of producing hail up the size of quarters or larger, and 60 mph wind gusts. Non-severe, but noisy storms continue to push through Brazos, Robertson, Grimes and Madison counties as of 6:10 pm, headed southeast. Lots of lightning associated with these storms! Head indoors if you haven’t already.

5:55pm PinPoint Radar Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for portions of Washington, Austin, and Burleson Counties until 6pm this evening. Noisy rumbles and heavy rain moving through Bryan-College Station at the top of the 6pm hour pic.twitter.com/Q0Zct7SkXo — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 15, 2021

5:00pm Update

A cluster of thunderstorms is now moving into the northwestern portions of the Brazos Valley. The southern part of this cluster is capable of producing hail up to the size of tennis balls and winds up to 60 mph+. While the northern part of the line is not severe at this time, expect frequent lightning, small hail, winds in excess of 40 mph+ and pockets of heavy rainfall as this activity tracks to the southeast. Significant Weather Advisories are out for Milam County, Burleson County, W. Central Brazos County and northwestern Washington Counties until 5:30 pm.

Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy, and tune in on-air for updates on Live at 5 and News 3 at 6.

4:45pm PinPoint Radar Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County for possible tennis ball size hail. Rest of the Brazos Valley -- get ready for some non-severe, but noisy & flashy rain over the next 1-2 hours pic.twitter.com/jKOTH8z3YZ — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 15, 2021

3:30pm Update

Eyes are on a 40-50 mile long cluster of strong and severe thunderstorms moving east-southeast toward the Western and Northwestern Brazos Valley. The southernmost flank of the line produced tennis ball size hail briefly at the Walgreens in Burnet, Texas. That portion of the storm will need to be monitored for Western Milam and Lee Counties by 4:30pm to 5pm.

As for the rest of the Brazos Valley, heavy rain, wind gusts in excess of 30-35mph, lightning, and small pea size hail (or slightly larger) will be possible by 5pm through the early evening hours. The latest details can be found in the tweet below:

3:30pm PinPoint Radar Update: 40-50mi area of storms is moving closer to the Northwest Brazos Valley. Tail-end brings a large hail concern to the area by the 5pm hour. Details & an ETA for your drive home & early evening pic.twitter.com/SI7eNntaHn — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) April 15, 2021

1pm Update

An isolated, severe thunderstorm that has been capable of hail between the size of golfballs and ping pong balls continues to drift through the Hill Country, toward the I-35 corridor north of Austin. While moving through Llano County and the Enchanted Rock area, dime to m&m size hail was reported to the National Weather Service.

This storm is nearing the eastern extent of the current Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect for areas west of I-35. The Storm Prediction Center has acknowledged this and mentioned that the watch could be extended east this afternoon. Still, since this is such an isolated storm, there is the possibility no watch is issued and rather severe thunderstorm warnings would continue, if the storm deserves it.

More details and thoughts on the afternoon for those west of Highway 36 can be found here. Should a watch be issued, that information will be updated in this web story.

While it is far from a guarantee, these storms have the potential of maintaining their strength throughout this period, where large hail will be the main threats along with heavy rain and strong wind. Amid scattered showers and storms expected later today, we may find this round capable of large hail locally, too.

9:30am -- Eyes are on storms in West & North Texas this morning to see if they can hold together as they track east. If so, scattered rain/storms will be possible this afternoon/evening, a few of which may require some extra attention pic.twitter.com/5U1OlFgHRa — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) April 15, 2021

Timing:

Storms will be most likely after lunch Thursday and through the afternoon drive, potentially into our early evening plans.

This will be a day to regularly check here and on your PinPoint Weather App (and on-air) for updates, as we track the storms moving across the state. While the likelihood of the same locations seeing large, damaging hail as last week is low, we will monitor this possibility through the early evening.

Strong storms will be capable of dropping hail once again Thursday afternoon. Another round of storms is expected Friday, though the severe threat is lower. (KBTX)

Another round of storms is possible Friday morning, and then again into the afternoon/early evening as this parent system drags a cold front through the area. This will eventually scour out the moisture and rain chance, other than a lingering shower or two Saturday. The weekend, at the moment, looks dry, cooler, and a bit breezy, especially Saturday.

