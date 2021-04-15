Visitation happening Thursday afternoon for Kent Moore Cabinets employee killed in mass shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation is happening Thursday afternoon for the Kent Moore Cabinet employee killed in the mass shooting just one week ago. Timothy Smith is being remembered by friends and loved ones at his church in Bryan at a visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Smith was a part of the Antioch Community Church, where friends say he was passionate and had a servant’s heart.

The visitation for Timothy Smith is today. He was killed one week ago at Kent Moore Cabinets. I’ll talk to those who knew him with live reports at 5 and 6. @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @EFernandezKBTX @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/5xDQR9rENh — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 15, 2021

Flowers and tributes were being set up in the sanctuary inside Thursday morning. Smith was killed one week ago by the suspected mass shooter Larry Bollin here in Bryan, where both worked at Kent Moore Cabinets. The church’s pastor said Smith’s family is doing the best they can during this difficult time.

“This is an event that’s happened in our community. It’s also been personalized to them so you know I think that for folks listening what they can say is, ‘Hey absolutely like take a moment, like really take a moment to pray,’ and what I always tell people is if you’re going to pray, pray as if you’re in this situation. What would you want someone to pray for you if you were in this place of grief, mourning and loss?,” said Tyler Hardy, Senior Pastor at Antioch Community Church.

KBTX also briefly talked to Smith’s mother in the parking lot of the church, as the family continues to grieve.

“Just trying to show support and make our doors opens to say, ‘Hey we want you to know that Tim’s life matters and that your life matters.’ It’s not only about Tim, but it’s also about the family that’s involved as well and specifically Skyla and wanting to try to come around her and take care of her, his wife,” added Hardy.

Smith leaves behind a wife and kids. His wife is also expecting another child.

“I would never say anyone is doing great after a tragedy. I don’t think people are rejoicing, but I think that they are in the place of just processing well and so I think that they’re taking to people. They’re talking amongst themselves. They’re pulling others in and say, ‘Hey let’s kind of help on the journey,’” said Hardy.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday with burial at the Bryan City Cemetery. The church is located at 1803 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

The obituary for Timothy Smith can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.