A ‘sweet’ new delivery service kicks off in May

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - S.O.S Cotton Candy is a new cotton candy delivery service that makes the carnival favorite easily accessible.

“Cotton candy is so nostalgic and when you see it, it takes you back to a fair or carnival, but that’s not the only place you can eat it,” said S.O.S Cotton Candy co-owner Sam Kotch.

The “S.O.S” in Cotton Candy stands for “Savor Our Sweets.” It’s owned and operated by Texas A&M former students and husband and wife duo, Kassie and Sam Kotch. The Kotch’s took their love for sweets and created S.O.S Cotton Candy.

“What we decided to do was make service with not only cotton candy, which is sometimes inaccessible, add new flavors, and add a modern twist on a nostalgic favorite,” said Sam Kotch.

S.O.S Cotton Candy creates more dynamic cotton candy than your average pink or blue.

The business has an abundance of flavors like bubble gum, pink vanilla, grape, green apple, lemonade, and more! Click here to learn more.

The cotton candy comes in different box options, so you can try different flavors and experiences.

The subscription boxes are filled with:

3 large bags of different flavored cotton candy 2 of the bags will be the original flavors (Pink Vanilla & Blue Raspberry) The third bag will be one of the other flavors

Plus a glitter bomb

“Glitter bombs” are cotton candy orbs filled with edible glitter. These “glitter bombs” are just like the hot chocolate bombs, but the owners suggests you add them to carbonated drinks, so you can see and experience the glitter.

Kassie Kotch suggests that these glitter bombs would be perfect for any event to elevate your beverage.

Cotton candy boxes will be delivered on the weekend or you can sign up for a monthly subscription where the sweet treat is delivered on the first Saturday of every month. S.O.S Cotton Candy will also include a personalized note with the order if you choose to send it as a gift.

The Cotton Candy does have a shelf life if you choose to save it.

“If you keep our bag or container properly sealed it should last for about 5 days We all love our cotton candy fresh and fluffy! Summer is coming so when we deliver we recommend to not leave the box outside for a long period of time,” according to S.O.S Cotton Candy’s website.

Click here to place an order. Deliveries with the company will start May 1.

