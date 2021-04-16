Aaliyah Wilson selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday evening, but in a trade 10 minutes later found out she would start her career with the Indiana Fever. The Fever sending guard Kennedy Burke to Seattle for Wilson.

Wilson becomes the 15th WNBA draftee in program history and the 14th under head coach Gary Blair. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native is the second Aggie to be drafted by the Seattle Storm. She is the third player in program history to be selected in the first round.

Wilson was named an All-American by the Associated Press and earned All-SEC Second Team recognition this season. The Aggie led the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game while hauling in 5.9 rebounds per contest as a guard.

The All-American also led the team in steals (51) and blocks (24). She scored a career-high 27 points versus the Arkansas Razorbacks to give her the first SEC Player of the Week honor of her career on Jan. 13, 2021.

