Aggie Jones drafted by Seattle Storm in second round with 23rd overall pick

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT
NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 23 pick in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday evening.

Jones becomes the 16th WNBA draftee in program history, and the 15th under head coach Gary Blair. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is the third Aggie to be drafted by the Seattle Storm.

Jones now joins Aaliyah Wilson in being drafted in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The duo marks the fifth time two Aggies have been selected in the same draft.

Jones was named an All-American by three different outlets this season, and earned her second-straight All-SEC First Team selection. The Aggie averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the second-consecutive year.

The All-American is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (41). Jones is the only player in program history to have scored over 950 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in their career. She finished her time in Aggieland with the second-highest rebounding average ever (9.2).

