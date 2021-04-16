Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cuddles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cuddles is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 16, 2021. She’s a six-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog/Pointer who arrived at the shelter as a stray, so staff doesn’t know much about her life before that. However, the cutie is described as calm, cool, and collected. She also loves to go on walks.

“I think she has been loving this cloudy weather that we’ve been having,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She would love to snooze on your couch watch some Hallmark movies. That is probably her biggest dream in life, maybe her own recliner would be her perfect house.”

Cuddles is spayed, has been vaccinated, and is microchipped. You can fill out her adoption form here or in person at the shelter during regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.