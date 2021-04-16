Advertisement

Aggies Add JUCO Transfer Aaron Cash

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball had added junior college sharpshooter Aaron Cash to its 2021-22 roster, head coach Buzz Williams announced.

“Aaron possesses the skill set, toughness and spirit that my staff and I were drawn to during the recruiting process,” Williams said. “He has a great chance to impact our team immediately. Coach (Scott) Monarch (Grayson CC) has a track record of preparing guys for this level, and we are thrilled to add a player that has spent time with him. Aaron’s ability to shoot with range, while possessing the toughness to rebound out of his area, is exactly what our team needs moving forward.”

Hailing from Grayson College, Cash averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 47.2-percent from the floor in 22 games last season. From 3-point range, Cash shot 45.7-percent. Additionally, the Raleigh, North Carolina, native cleaned up the glass, hauling in 7.1 rebounds a contest.

He helped lead Grayson to a 19-3 record and a 12-2 ledger in conference play. He scored a season-high 30 points against Ranger College where he shot 6-of-12 from three. A menace to opposing defenses, Cash scored 15-or-more points 15 times, and scored at least 20 points in six games.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

