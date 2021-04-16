Aggies Sign Transfer Ethan Henderson

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added a former ESPN Top 100 recruit and three-year letterwinner at Arkansas to its 2021-22 roster in Ethan Henderson, head coach Buzz Williams announced.

“Ethan is a high-character young man who has a chance to impact our team immediately,” Williams said. “Ethan’s ability to rebound, protect the rim and experience are what we needed to add to our roster. We are thrilled to welcome Ethan and his family to Aggieland.”

A 6-foot-8 forward out of Little Rock, Arkansas, Henderson was a valuable spark off the bench for the Hogs over the past three seasons. A strong defender and shot-blocker, Henderson saw action in 50 games and averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds with 30 blocked shots.

Last season, Henderson played one of his best games of the season in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament against LSU in which he played a career-high 26 minutes and registered season highs in rebounds (7), points (4) and blocks (3).

Prior to his arrival in Fayetteville, Henderson was rated as the top recruit in Arkansas by 247 Sports and ESPN. As a senior at Parkview High School, he averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and was named to the USA TODAY All-Arkansas First Team and to the Second Team All-State by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He helped Parkview win the 2016 and 2018 5A state championships.

