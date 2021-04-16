Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County hub is noting a decline in demand for the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Because of that, officials have asked the Department of State Health Services for fewer vaccines than usual for the first time.

Chief Jim Stewart says this is after they have seen multiple weeks recently of lower demand for the two-dose shot. Typically, the hub has been receiving an allocation each week for 5,000 first doses.

VACCINES AVAILABLE! BC hub organizers say there are over 1,000 available first doses for next week. Make an appointment here—> https://t.co/a3P9GkWAJs — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) April 16, 2021

“We are only doing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday next week,” said Stewart. “Tuesday will all be the first doses, the 2,000 we hope, and then Wednesday and Thursday will be second doses.”

Every Friday at 10 a.m., the appointment portal opens up for sign-ups at the Brazos County hub. This week, Stewart says that by 2 p.m., there were only 200 of the 2,000 doses accounted for.

“If we don’t get all these, or a good number of these 2,000 doses committed, we will likely open up the door for all comers Tuesday,” said Stewart.

This past Tuesday, the doors to the Brazos Center were opened to all without appointments after having 1,800 appointments unfilled. Even after opening up the slots to people without an appointment, Stewart says it was still not the turn out they expected.

“It was really disappointing. We were prepared to vaccinate 2,000 people and we only vaccinated 1,100, which the team could do with its eyes closed. And 57% of those who came in came in without appointments,” said Stewart.

Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. there is a clinic at the Guadalupe Parish Hall at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. They will be administering 200 first doses, and no appointment is needed.

This weekend, the hub will be hosting mini-hubs in the community and no appointment is necessary. There is one Saturday hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association at 1400 West Martin Luther King Junior, Street in Bryan from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Then on Sunday, there’s one at the Bryan Ballroom at 701 Palasota Dr., in Bryan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.