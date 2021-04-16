Advertisement

Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the scene on April 11 in the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle near Peppertree Drive.
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed Sunday night after his apartment caught on fire in the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle near Peppertree Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the two-story fourplex building and immediately attempted a rescue 68-year-old Melvin Moten.

The Bryan Fire Department says Moten was on medical oxygen and had been smoking a cigarette in bed.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire was caused by the cigarette near the oxygen tank and a preliminary cause of death was found to be due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say Moten was unable to escape due to his illness and that his wife tried to get help from neighbors, but the fire started spreading too fast.

The Red Cross assisted the family.

Firefighters say there was not a smoke detector in the bedroom where Moten passed away.

