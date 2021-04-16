Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association hosting Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Saturday. Registration is not required for the event.

On Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. residents of the neighborhood can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be held at Hope’s Crossing, 1400 West Martin Luther King Jr., St.

Those participating will need to bring a driver’s license, Texas state ID or voter registration.

The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association wants to remind everyone that these vaccines are free.

