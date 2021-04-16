Advertisement

Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association hosting Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

April 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. residents of the neighborhood can receive a COVID-19 vaccine
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Saturday. Registration is not required for the event.

On Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. residents of the neighborhood can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be held at Hope’s Crossing, 1400 West Martin Luther King Jr., St.

Those participating will need to bring a driver’s license, Texas state ID or voter registration.

The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association wants to remind everyone that these vaccines are free.

Posted by Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House gives initial approve to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Richard Metzer, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested by BCSO
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel

Latest News

Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Charlier Van Eman, 7.
Local school celebrates student’s bravery while battling cancer
Timothy Smith, a Kent Moore Cabinets employee, was laid to rest Friday.
Community remembers Timothy Smith at funeral Friday