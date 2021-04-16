Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association hosting Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic
April 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. residents of the neighborhood can receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Saturday. Registration is not required for the event.
The event will be held at Hope’s Crossing, 1400 West Martin Luther King Jr., St.
Those participating will need to bring a driver’s license, Texas state ID or voter registration.
The Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association wants to remind everyone that these vaccines are free.
