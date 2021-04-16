College Station Fire Department responding to house fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 15000 block of Turnberry Circle.

According to CSFD there were no injuries in the fire and no pets harmed. They are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

A family member who lives in the house told KBTX that he was home alone when he saw smoke. He ran to the neighbor’s house and called 911.

