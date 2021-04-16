Advertisement

College Station man arrested for reportedly dealing MDMA

Reginald McAfee, 20
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College station police arrested a man Thursday that they believe was on his way to a drug deal.

The officer pulled over Reginald McAfee, 20, on Texas Avenue after a license plate scan showed the vehicle had unconfirmed insurance.

They smelled marijuana in the SUV so they searched the vehicle.

Authorities found a gallon bag with a digital scale, as well as some MDMA.

McAfee reportedly told police he was going to a fast-food restaurant, but the GPS in his phone showed he was heading somewhere else.

McAfee is charged with manufacture and delivery as well as several drug possession charges.

