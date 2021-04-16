Community remembers Timothy Smith at funeral Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is grieving, reflecting and remembering a father, co-worker and friend. Timothy Smith, the man killed in last week’s mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets was laid to rest Friday.

During the morning Antioch Community Church was filled with flowers, messages and prayers.

Smith had an impact on the community and had several employers.

”He’s a great Christian. Family-focused. He loved his children more than anything else and then when he got married to Skyla it was sort of a born again situation for him,” said local restaurant owner and Chef Tai Lee.

Lee employed Smith at Madden’s and Paulo’s restaurants in town. He was one of the pallbearers at the service.

”It’s just unreal that he’s not with us anymore and I feel terribly sorry for the family and especially for the newborn baby that’s going to be coming up and the fact that you know the child won’t know his or her Dad is tragic,” said Lee.

Inside the service the family requested no cameras, but family, friends, and even one of his young sons talked about how Timothy was a great Dad. He was also an accomplished poet and worked many jobs to support his family.

“I think today we were trying to convey that you know everyone lives a life. And as you heard today whether it’s from the Scriptures or family sharing stories is that you know Jesus got a hold of Tim’s life several years ago and this theme of him, where he became a new creation,” said Tyler Hardy, Antioch Community Church Senior Pastor.

”I think that we’re all hoping that the message forward is that you need to treat every day as special. That you need to look at the opportunities you have with family and friends and coworkers and say, ‘Hey this matters, this is meaningful’,” said Hardy.

”Our world is getting crazier by the day but the Bible’s talked about it, that it would be like this and in this life we’re going to have great tribulation, but fear not because he’s overcome and so Tim knew that life,” said J.J. Ramirez, a family friend who is also the Founder and Director of S.O.S. Ministries in Bryan.

Following the funeral, Smith was laid to rest at Bryan City Cemetery.

”There’s no need to shoot somebody... Hopefully the justice will be served and the family will heal in time and find some peace,” said Lee.

Larry Bollin, the man accused of killing Smith remains jailed with bond set at $3.2 million.

The obituary for Smith, 40, can be found here.

