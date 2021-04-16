COVID in Context: Brazos County behind Texas in percentage of vaccinated people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 16.6% of Brazos County’s total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 15.

The same data shows that 20% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

