Downtown Bryan reviving “Art Step” with displays at local stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Celebrating the arts is back in Downtown Bryan as the city kicked off a revamped Art Step event.

It started Thursday at The Village Cafe with an art display from students at the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The displays are “Musical Impressions: Patterns Through Sounds & Sight’, and ‘One Day Academy: End of Year Exhibit” both at The Village. The “Pizza Box Mosaic” is displayed at Rx Pizza.

Purple Turtle owner Le Hale says the art in these displays range from artists ages five to 75, and are interactive with QR codes that link to music.

Hale says it’s great to be able to get the community out again to enjoy the arts.

“We are trying to revive our Third Thursday Art Step,” said Hale. “So we have The Village with art, we have Rx pizza with art, and then The Frame Gallery and Savage Diva around the corner. So next month, we are working for more places downtown for the community to come out and see.”

These displays will be out through May 9.

