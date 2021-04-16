Advertisement

Friends of Chamber Music offering new scholarship for graduating seniors

(WVIR)
By Erika Fernandez
Apr. 16, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends of Chamber Music is launching a new community-oriented program to support student involvement with music.

The Friends Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Bryan and College Station high schools who have demonstrated excellence through their high school career and plan to continue music studies in college.

The award is for $1,000. Only two students will be awarded the scholarship.

Organizers say it is important to encourage our younger generation to continue to study the arts.

“The arts are a particular area of our life that are meaningful. They are meaningful to the people who participate, listeners, and observers. Not only that, they can be exercised in or experienced or enjoyed at any time in your life,” said Werner Rose, Professor Emeritus for Department of Performance Studies at Texas A&M.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 5. Click here to apply.

