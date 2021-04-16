Greyhound Bus services at new location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bus travelers in our area may have noticed some recent changes in Bryan.

Greyhound has moved from picking up and dropping off passengers in Downtown Bryan to the Brazos Transit District’s Facility on Texas Avenue. BTD says the switch started in February. Now, the transit district has more connecting in-town routes at that location versus downtown. It also is a little closer for College Station customers.

The terminal is located at 3370 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Greyhound stops in Bryan twice daily.

