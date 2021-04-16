Advertisement

Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel

Tonya Baker, 50
Tonya Baker, 50(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Robertson County was arrested in Bryan Thursday. Now she’s facing drug dealing charges too.

Police reports say College Station police were watching the motel on State Highway 21 around noon Thursday.

They saw Tonya Baker, 50, exit her room and took her into custody as she got into her truck.

Investigators say they saw a THC cartridge on the floorboard so they searched the vehicle.

Officers found about 26 grams of meth, one gram of THC, and a digital scale.

They also searched the motel room and found packaging materials.

Baker is now facing an additional manufacture and delivery charge.

