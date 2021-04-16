Local nonprofit hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday to reach the underserved areas of the Brazos County community.

On Sunday, April 18 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the Bryan Ballroom at 701 Palasota Dr.

Appointments will not be available, the nonprofit says they will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Those participating will need to bring a form of ID that has a date of birth on it such as a driver’s license, license to handle, Consular Matricula or passport.

Second doses will be administered on Sunday, May 16 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.

¡POR FAVOR, NOTA EL CAMBIO DE LOCACIÓN PARA LA VACCINE CLÍNICA EN ABRIL 18! Dos (2) clínicas para poner la Vacuna... Posted by Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.