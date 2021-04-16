Local nonprofit hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday to reach the underserved areas of the Brazos County community.
On Sunday, April 18 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the Bryan Ballroom at 701 Palasota Dr.
Appointments will not be available, the nonprofit says they will operate on a first come, first served basis.
Those participating will need to bring a form of ID that has a date of birth on it such as a driver’s license, license to handle, Consular Matricula or passport.
Second doses will be administered on Sunday, May 16 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
