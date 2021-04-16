Local school celebrates student’s bravery while battling cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -All week the Houston Elementary Ravens have been raising money for their classmate.

For the last year first grader, Charlie Van Eman has been battling cancer.

“We got diagnosed with neuroblastoma last July,” said Angela Van Eman, Charlie’s Mom. “Charlie has gone through several rounds of chemotherapy. We had surgery and two bone marrow transplants and we just finished up radiation.”

It all started when a student suggested giving Charlie the Essential 8 Courage Award.

“Charlie’s friend said ‘Charlie should get the courage award because he has shown so much courage this year’,” said Sylvia Luera, Houston Elementary School Counselor.

The school hosted dress-up days where students would donate $1 every day to participate. Through the spirit week and t-shirt sales, students raised $4,174 to give to the Van Eman family.

“We never know what’s going to come around the corner for anyone so it’s nice to know that we have such a supportive community that will rally together and supports our students and our staff and just our community,” said Luera.

“We’ve been very blessed throughout this to have such an amazing school to support Charlie throughout this,” said Van Eman

To wrap up the week, Charlie was presented with the award and check as students lined the parking lot cheering.

“I feel like everyone was cheering me on for everything I’ve done,” said Charlie “I got to see my friends from last year. Best day ever.”

