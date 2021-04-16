Advertisement

Local school celebrates student’s bravery while battling cancer

Houston Elementary raised more than $4,000 for their classmate.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -All week the Houston Elementary Ravens have been raising money for their classmate.

For the last year first grader, Charlie Van Eman has been battling cancer.

“We got diagnosed with neuroblastoma last July,” said Angela Van Eman, Charlie’s Mom. “Charlie has gone through several rounds of chemotherapy. We had surgery and two bone marrow transplants and we just finished up radiation.”

It all started when a student suggested giving Charlie the Essential 8 Courage Award.

“Charlie’s friend said ‘Charlie should get the courage award because he has shown so much courage this year’,” said Sylvia Luera, Houston Elementary School Counselor.

The school hosted dress-up days where students would donate $1 every day to participate. Through the spirit week and t-shirt sales, students raised $4,174 to give to the Van Eman family.

“We never know what’s going to come around the corner for anyone so it’s nice to know that we have such a supportive community that will rally together and supports our students and our staff and just our community,” said Luera.

“We’ve been very blessed throughout this to have such an amazing school to support Charlie throughout this,” said Van Eman

To wrap up the week, Charlie was presented with the award and check as students lined the parking lot cheering.

“I feel like everyone was cheering me on for everything I’ve done,” said Charlie “I got to see my friends from last year. Best day ever.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House gives initial approve to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Richard Metzer, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested by BCSO
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel

Latest News

Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Brenham ISD Administration building
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs