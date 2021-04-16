Advertisement

Madison County business to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic is Saturday at Monterey Mushrooms on Hwy 75
Vaccine clinic at Monterey Mushrooms
Vaccine clinic at Monterey Mushrooms
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville will be offering a free, COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, April 17.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Call 936-730-3610 to register for an appointment.

Monterey Mushrooms is located at 5816 Highway 75 North.

There will be translators on site for people who do not speak English.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House gives initial approve to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Richard Metzer, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested by BCSO
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel

Latest News

Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Brazos County hub reduced to 2,000 first doses for next week
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Charlier Van Eman, 7.
Local school celebrates student’s bravery while battling cancer
Timothy Smith, a Kent Moore Cabinets employee, was laid to rest Friday.
Community remembers Timothy Smith at funeral Friday