Madison County business to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville will be offering a free, COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, April 17.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Call 936-730-3610 to register for an appointment.

Monterey Mushrooms is located at 5816 Highway 75 North.

There will be translators on site for people who do not speak English.

